Lori Vallow Trial: Suspicious search history revealed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the court watched the search of a Rexburg apartment in search for JJ Vallow. Monday's proceedings began with continuing testimony from Detective Stubbs, who was involved in the search.

Det. Stubbs revealed numerous search warrants were issued for several phones and internet providers used and operated by Lori and Chad.

He said multiple phones were pinged on or near Chad Daybell's property the day they believe the children died.

The state asked Det. Stubbs why he was looking into device locations in 2019. He said during the search, everything in the apartment looked "in place," he wanted to find out where Chad, Lori and Alex Cox had gone. Evidence showed 10 devices were found and taken by law enforcement in Hawaii.

The court also saw photos of Chad and Lori's wedding in Kauai, Hawaii on Nov. 5, 2019. The pictures showed the couple at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple and revealed their malachite wedding rings.

They continued reviewing the search history in 2019. Both Det. Stubbs and later FBI Agent Nicole Heideman would testify about the search history.

According to evidence and testimony, Lori's search history was as follows...

May 7, 2019, before the deaths of Charles Vallow, Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell, Lori searched for malachite. Heideman said this was suspicious because of what we know now about their wedding rings.

July 21, 2019 Lori searched for the Gerber Life Policy and Life Insurance for Children.

August 25, 2019, now after Charles's death, Lori searched for malachite wedding bands.

Sept. 20, 2019, now after the deaths of Tylee and JJ, Lori looked up "define posess" and JJ's Rexburg school phone number. She looked up the phone number again on Sept. 24, just days after JJ's death. JJ was last seen on Sept. 22.

September 30, 2019, Lori's search history reveals she looked up, "How to remove rear seat of my jeep wrangler." This was just days before the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux, her niece's husband at the time.

October 2, 2019, Lori looks up "Gilbert AZ News." This was the same day Brandon was shot at.

October 22, 2019, Lori searches for wedding dresses. This was the same day at Tammy's funeral.

The court also got to see Chad's search history from 2019. Here's what was found in his previous searches...

Jan. 31, 2019, Chad looks up Ned Snider's death and obituary. Heideman says this was suspicious because before Charles was murdered, Lori would refer to him, or his demon, as Ned. Charles was from Louisiana just like Snider.

March 6, 2019, Chad looks up if the zodiac signs Cancer and Leo are compatible. He also looks up the compatibility between Taurus and Leo. Lori is a Cancer, Tammy was a Taurus and Chad is a Leo.

Jan. 31, 2019, Chad looks up Ned Snider's death and obituary. Heideman says this was suspicious because before Charles was murdered, Lori would refer to him, or his demon, as Ned. Charles was from Louisiana just like Snider.

March 6, 2019, Chad looks up if the zodiac signs Cancer and Leo are compatible. He also looks up the compatibility between Taurus and Leo. Lori is a Cancer, Tammy was a Taurus and Chad is a Leo.

May 5, 2019, Chad searches for malachite jewelry. Again, Heideman refers to suspicions regarding what we know now about their wedding rings.

June 1, 2019, Chad looks up "hiplos." Heideman says this was another name they would call Charles.

Sept. 8, 2019, Chad searches "definition of SSW direction."

October 8, 2019, Chad looks up Rhode Island area code. Heideman says he opened a phone line with that area code the same day.

Lori, Chad and Alex had multiple phone numbers in use, 21 among the three of them. Heideman says only nine were of interest in relation to this case, three for each of them.

Phone history reveals Chad and Lori had two aliases referred to as Rafael and Lily, and James and Elena.

The defense asked Det. Stubbs if at any time in the emails or text messages did Lori ask or discuss killing her kids with Chad. Stubbs said there was no record of that.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as the day progresses.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.