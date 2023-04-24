Ohio plane fire puts renewed focus on recurring bird strikes

A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after takeoff from an Ohio airport on Sunday. The strike has again put the spotlight on the problems pilots, carriers and airports are facing. Officials say expanding bird and wildlife populations and quieter aircraft are making such strikes more common. Many passengers feared the worst when they saw the flames shooting out of the engine Sunday. They took to their phones and social media to spread the word. The hobbled plane returned to the airport and landed without incident or injury.

