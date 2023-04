¿Por qué las auroras boreales y australes parecen estar tan activas en esta época?

The Northern Lights and a Meteor over Stonehenge this morning 😍 Photo credit Stonehenge Dronescapes on FB #Aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #stonehenge #stars #astro #meteor #beautiful #april #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/RYIirr7X7J — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) April 24, 2023

