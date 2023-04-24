Video: Man reportedly fleeing police leaps off bridge overpass in Mendota Heights

By WCCO Staff

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Video captured on MnDOT traffic cameras shows what happened when a reported escape from law enforcement took a dangerous turn over the weekend.

Eagan police say that a man and a woman were in a car fleeing officers about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They got to an overpass in Mendota Heights along Interstate 35E.

They were suspects in at least one theft, investigators report.

The woman was arrested and is in jail pending charges. she faces charges of felony theft and obstruction.

The man, however, ran and leaped over the edge of the overpass as officers ran after him.

He was injured when he crashed to the ground below.

He was being hospitalized at Regions Hospital as of Monday morning. Police expect he’ll be charged with the same thing as the woman when he’s released from the hospital.

