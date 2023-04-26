German government doubles 2023 growth forecast to 0.4%

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has doubled its growth forecast this year for the Europe’s largest economy after the country made it through the winter without major energy problems. It said Wednesday that it now expects gross domestic product to grow by 0.4% — up from the 0.2% expansion it forecast in late January. It expects growth to accelerate to 1.6% next year. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the economy has proven to be “adaptable and resilient” in the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia — once Germany’s biggest gas supplier — halted gas deliveries to Germany last summer.

