Hawaii official makes statement after alleged attack on minor shared on social media

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawaii Rep. Rachele Fernandez Lamosao (District 36, Waipahu) issued a statement after a video circulated across social media allegedly showing multiple people violently attacking a minor.

A link to the video is included at the bottom of this article. Viewer discretion is advised.

“A recent incident raises concerns regarding violence and crime among youth in our community,” Lamosao wrote. “I do not condone the horrific assault and mistreatment that a young person suffered at the hands of bullies. Their actions do not reflect aloha but only hate.”

The video allegedly shows a minor being kicked and punched repeatedly by a group of people. The boy was also stripped naked.

KITV4 has reached out to HPD for comment but have not heard back.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.