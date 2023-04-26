Minnesota Legislature considering 2 gun control proposals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House is considering a “red flag law” to allow the temporary confiscation of guns from people judged to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, as well as another proposal for expanded background checks for firearms transfers. The two gun-safety measures were part of a wide-ranging public safety bill that lawmakers debated late into the night Tuesday before breaking. It’s not clear yet if either of the gun measures can get through the Minnesota Senate and make it to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has pledged to sign them if they do.

