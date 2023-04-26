North Carolina gas station catches fire after pickup truck goes up in flames

By DaVonté McKenith

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A gas station in Kernersville caught fire after a nearby pickup truck went up in flames.

According to the Forsyth County EMS, the fire was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It happened at the 1 Stop gas station on West Mountain Street near Linville Road.

WXII 12 News viewer Elizabeth Shelton, of Westfield, said traffic is backed on both roads while firefighters respond to the scene.

Shelton said the truck was sizzling when she walked inside the gas station. Moments later, the truck was on fire. Shelton said firefighters are working to figure out who owns the truck.

A battalion chief on the scene tells WXII 12 News firefighters were nearby and able to get there quickly.

The owner of the store told WXII the outside of the store is damaged, but the inside is not.

The health department and fire department gave the store permission to reopen today, according to the owner.

The owner hopes to have the store back open by 10 a.m. but will not be able to offer gasoline on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

