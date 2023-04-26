Online gaming possible motive behind armed Braintree home invasion

By Web staff

BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A man who was attacked during a Braintree home invasion may have been targeted due to online gaming, police said.

It happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m.

Braintree police said three men entered a Bickford Road home, including one with a pistol in his waistband.

The victim told police he answered a knock on the door and was immediately attacked. The man suffered minor injuries to his face.

According to police, the suspects referred to victim by name.

After the attack, the suspects sped off in a small black sedan that police believe may have been a BMW.

“A motive for the crime is being investigated, however, it may be related to online gaming and other online activity. This appears to be a targeted crime and an isolated incident,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Braintree Police Department.

