South Africa: Ex-CEO won’t name politicians in utility probe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The former chief executive of South African power utility Eskom has refused to name high-ranking politicians allegedly involved in corrupt activities at the state-owned firm. Andre de Ruyter appeared virtually from an undisclosed location before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. He claimed in a February television interview that politicians linked to the ruling African National Congress party were involved in corrupt dealings at Eskom that are partly responsible for the country’s worsening power blackouts. De Ruyter told lawmakers he had reported the claims to the police and the country’s intelligence services but that revealing names and details in parliament could jeopardize ongoing investigations. Some lawmakers suggested he should be made to reveal all under oath.

