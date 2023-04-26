UK court: Jehovah’s Witnesses not liable for rape by elder

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization is not liable for an elder who raped a member of his congregation. The ruling Wednesday overturned lower courts that had found in favor of a Welsh woman who was raped more than 30 years ago. The Supreme Court ruled that liability didn’t extend to the Witnesses. The court said the elder could be considered an employee but because the rape occurred at his home it was not in the scope of his duties for the congregation. The elder was convicted of rape and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

