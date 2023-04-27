12 students exposed to tainted beverage at Philadelphia school; some hospitalized

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Multiple students were taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after being exposed to a tainted beverage at school on Wednesday, according to police.

The Cross Roads Accelerated Learning Academy located on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue was placed on locked down by police around 12 p.m. due to the investigation.

According to officials, the beverage was grape juice apparently tainted with another substance, possibly cough syrup.

“It could be cough syrup, but I don’t want to say that because I can’t make the determination,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.

Action News has learned that 12 students, who are between the ages of 13 and 16, were exposed to the beverage at the West Philadelphia school. Five of the students were hospitalized and another seven were released to their parents.

The hospitalized students were placed in stable condition, officials said.

“Lightheadedness, some vomiting. They’re at CHOP and they are in stable condition until toxicology can be performed on what substances they ingested,” said Massaquoi.

