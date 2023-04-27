Concerned about North Korea, South’s Yoon seeks more US help

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has used a joint address to Congress to urge still-more strengthening of the U.S. security alliance guarding against North Korea and its nuclear program. A day before Yoon’s speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a big security step, the periodic docking of nuclear-armed U.S. submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades and improved training between the two countries. Addressing cheering lawmakers on Thursday, Yoon spoke of the “great American heroes” who helped preserve his country’s democracy in the Korean War in the 1950s.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

