Indiana middle school shooter ordered to stay in custody
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ordered a former student who shot and wounded a student and a teacher at an Indiana middle school in 2018 to remain in custody after a corrections employee said he “fist-bumped” her breast. The former student was 13 at the time of the shooting and has been detained since shortly after the attack. The shooter’s attorney, Ben Jaffe, says that following his 18th birthday the shooter was due to be released on home detention with GPS monitoring until he turned 21. But after a corrections employee testified about the fist bump, the shooter was remanded to custody pending a psychological assessment.