Indigenous sovereignty mural to be unveiled at UWM Merrill Hall

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Indigenous-focused centers are set to unveil a mural celebrating Indigenous sovereignty on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. in Merrill Hall.

Duluth, Minn.-based artist Sam Zimmerman-Zhaawanoogiizhik, a Grand Portage Ojibwe direct descendant and Crane Clan member, created the artwork during his artist-in-residence from April 1 – 28.

The mural, featuring themes honoring both the past and present, will be the first of three pieces planned as part of a greater integration of the Electa Quinney Institute and the American Indian Student Center. Zimmerman noted in a press release from UWM that the mural’s goal is to highlight the student center’s 53-year presence on campus, while acknowledging the university’s location on Indigenous land once inhabited by five tribes.

The artwork will also be featured during the annual American Indian Student Center’s “Honor for All” community breakfast event on Saturday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m. with Zimmerman delivering the keynote address.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.