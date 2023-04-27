Plant a tree for Arbor Day

EAST IDAHO (KIFI) - Several Idaho organizations are giving away trees for Arbor Day.

The Idaho Forest Products Commission is giving away thousands of seedlings on Friday, April 28.

Locations throughout Idaho are listed at this link: https://www.idahoforests.org/content-item/tree-seedlings/

For a limited time, Idaho Power residential customers in Bannock, Bingham, Lemhi, Oneida and Power counties are eligible to receive a free shade tree.

Information is available at this link: https://www.idahopower.com/energy-environment/ways-to-save/savings-for-your-home/rebates-and-offers/shade-tree-project/

Or call 208-388-6075 or email shadetree@idahopower.com.

Offices in the Salmon-Challis National Forest are giving away free Blue and Englemann Spruce seedlings. Quantities are limited and will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. Community members can pick up their seedlings at the Forest Service Offices listed below:

Challis (311 N. US Highway 93): The Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District on Friday, April 28th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Leadore (103 Ranger Street): The Leadore Ranger District on Friday, April 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mackay (716 W. Custer): The Lost River Ranger District on Friday, April 28th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

North Fork (11 Casey Road): The North Fork Ranger District on Friday, April 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Salmon (1206 S. Challis Street): The Public Lands Center on Friday, April 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please call the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5100.