Road rage incident in Colma police headquarters parking lot leads to drug and weapons arrests

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

COLMA, California (KPIX) — Police in Colma on Thursday confirmed a recent road rage incident in the department’s parking lot that led to three arrests on multiple felony charges and the seizure of guns and over three pounds of methamphetamine at a San Jose home.

Early Monday evening at approximately 5:50 p.m., Colma police officers responded to what appeared to be an accident that happened in the Colma Police Department front parking lot at 1100 block El Camino Real. Police found three vehicles involved in what appeared to have been a road rage incident with two of the vehicles, a black Dodge Challenger and a white BMW 328i, chasing the third vehicle, a grey Chevrolet Silverado. Further investigation determined that the Dodge was an outstanding stolen vehicle with false license plates.

The driver of the stolen Charger, a 29-year-old male San Jose resident, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a felony. The driver of the BMW, a 43-year-old male San Jose resident, was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to sell, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy, and additional narcotics and weapons charges. Both suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail and remain in custody.

The investigation by Colma police into the incident led them to believe that additional weapons and drugs would be found at a residence in San Jose. Working in conjunction with the San Jose Police Department’s MERGE Unit, on Thursday Colma police served a search warrant at the residence, which was located on the 900 block of College Drive. During the search, officers located nine additional weapons, over three pounds of methamphetamines, and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

The 38-year-old male resident of the home was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while on bail, and numerous other narcotics and weapons violations and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

This investigation into the road rage incident and additional crimes connected to what appeared to be a South Bay drug operation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 997-8321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the anonymous tip-line at (650) 997-8337.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.