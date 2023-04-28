US principal forced out in ‘porn’ flap views David statue

ROME (AP) — A former Florida school principal who was forced to resign after students were shown an image of Michelangelo’s iconic statue of a nude David has viewed the masterpiece in person. The director of the Accademia Gallery in Florence said Hope Carrasquilla, her husband and two children, came to see the sculpture on Friday, right after they arrived in the city. Carrasquilla stepped down as principal of the school in Tallahassee, Florida, last month after one parent claimed the towering sculpture was pornographic. Others complained they weren’t forewarned it would be shown. Its image was shown during a lesson featuring the Renaissance artwork. Gallery Director Cecilie Hollberg said in a statement that the ex-principal will find “welcome and solidarity” in Florence.

