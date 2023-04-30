Investigation underway after South Carolina deputy injured in collision

By Kari Barrows

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — A deputy from Upstate South Carolina was injured after a vehicle struck his vehicle early Sunday morning.

A press release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 1 a.m. on April 30, while traveling southbound at Old White Horse and White Horse roads, a Greenville County deputy’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The deputy sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital, officials say.

The driver of the other vehicle did not require being transported to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash.

There is no word yet on the extent of the deputy’s injuries or if any charges have been made.

