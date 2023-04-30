Sen. Tim Scott teases ‘major announcement’ on May 22 as he explores White House bid

By Kit Maher, CNN

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on Sunday teased a “major announcement” on May 22, signaling he will formally enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary after launching an exploratory committee earlier this month.

“Please tell your friends. Be in attendance,” Scott said at an event in Charleston, South Carolina. “We’re going to have a major announcement, and you’re going to want to be there.”

Scott — the only Black Republican in the Senate — has been testing the waters for months. Since setting off on a listening tour in February focused on “Faith in America,” he’s made frequent visits to Iowa.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.