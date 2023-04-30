What is a vampire straw? A closer look at the weapon confiscated from a Boston traveler’s luggage

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A man was arrested earlier this month at Boston Logan International Airport for allegedly carrying a “vampire straw” in his carry-on luggage.

While the name of the device summons thoughts of Dracula and blood-sucking bats, the straws actually have nothing to do with vampires. Here’s what you need to know about the multi-use, self-defense tool.

What is a vampire straw?

The term “vampire straw” is used to refer to a titanium straw with a pointed edge. Massachusetts police told CNN the straw confiscated from the traveler had been purchased from Szabo Inc., which sells titanium vampire straws for $85.

The straw has multiple uses, according to Szabo’s product listing. It “allows the user to drink effortlessly any thick shake or smoothie.” But it’s also “designed for self defense” and is “long enough to be used like a dagger.”

The listing notes the straw can be easily carried in public “without attracting attention” and can also be used to deflate tires. The straw’s “chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials,” says the listing.

Szabo did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Several other companies also advertise titanium straws for self-defense.

Are vampire straws legal?

The legality of carrying a vampire straw depends on local knife laws, the TSA’s New England office told CNN in an email.

In Massachusetts, where the man was arrested, it is illegal to carry certain “edged instruments,” including stilettos and daggers, the state police told CNN. State troopers and TSA found that the straw “fit that category,” police said. Violators can be given a fine or sentenced to up to five years in prison if they have prior felony charges.

Additionally, the TSA prohibits carrying most sharp objects in carry-on luggage.

