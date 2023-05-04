European Central Bank hikes rates by a quarter-percentage point

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, the smallest increase since it started hiking in July after data this week showed core inflation cooling and banks pulling back sharply on lending.

The decision comes a day after the US Federal Reserve increased rates by a quarter-point, and takes the benchmark rate across the 20 countries that use the euro to 3.25%. The ECB has now hiked borrowing costs at seven consecutive meetings since July in a bid to get inflation under control.

“Headline inflation has declined over recent months, but underlying price pressures remain strong,” the ECB said in a statement.

“At the same time, the past rate increases are being transmitted forcefully to euro area financing and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain,” it added.

Rising prices and higher interest rates have taken a toll on the region’s economy, which only narrowly avoided a recession in the first three months of the year.

While still some way off its highs, inflation in the euro area ticked up to 7% in April, from 6.9% in March, according to an initial estimate Tuesday from the EU statistics agency. The labor market has also tightened — unemployment dipped to 6.5% in March.

But core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, unexpectedly eased to 5.6% in April — sending a signal that price rises, while still steep, could be slowing. The ECB targets an inflation rate of 2%.

Since its last meeting on March 16 — which took place just days before the emergency sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS — the outlook for lending has weakened further, potentially reducing the need for future rate hikes.

Banks in the euro area, citing anxiety about the economy and lower appetite for risk, have “substantially” tightened their criteria for extending credit, the ECB said in a closely watched report Tuesday.

“From a historical perspective, the pace of net tightening in credit standards remained at the highest level since the euro area sovereign debt crisis in 2011,” the central bank said.

The Fed also pointed to tougher bank lending standards Wednesday, as it raised its benchmark federal funds rate to a level of 5%-5.25%. “Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation,” it said in a statement.

A key Fed survey of bank lending activity in the first quarter will be published next week.

