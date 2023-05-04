Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him. Police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters that the attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn’t appear to have been a “random act.” She says officers found the wounded boy in the front yard and that he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. They are looking for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack. Police haven’t said whether they think the boy was the intended target of the attack.

