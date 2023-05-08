Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just how does this debt limit standoff end? Plenty of scenarios are being publicly and privately gamed out, but no one knows for sure. The possibilities range from kumbaya to total economic chaos with plenty of options in between. So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving ground ahead of talks slated for Tuesday. Time is short: The Treasury Department warns the U.S. could default as soon as June 1 if there is no deal. Potential outcomes include an extension of the deadline and Biden taking action on his own.