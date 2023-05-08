Kansas City announces official new aquarium opening date

By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WCCO) — The countdown is on!

The Kansas City Zoo announced Monday afternoon that the opening date for the new aquarium will be Sept. 1, 2023.

The facility will house a 650,000-gallon aquarium, featuring six zones with 34 exhibits telling how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.

Zoo officials and other dignitaries will hold a naming celebration for the aquarium on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

