Killing of alleged collaborator exposes Palestinian tensions
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The killing of 23-year-old Palestinian Zuhair al-Ghaleeth in West Bank city of Nablus on April 8 marked the first slaying of a suspected Israeli intelligence collaborator in nearly two decades. The case has riveted the Palestinian public, stoked fears of further vigilante-style violence and laid bare the weakness of the Palestinian Authority. In highlighting the plight of Palestinian collaborators — preyed on by both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — al-Ghaleeth’s death has also illustrated some of the strains that a recent surge in violence with Israel is beginning to exert within Palestinian communities.