Wife of Utah truck accident victim learns she’s pregnant with 3rd child after husband’s tragic death

By Spencer Burt , Chris Arnold

Click here for updates on this story

SANTAQUIN, Utah (KSTU) — In an unexpected twist to a tragic incident, the wife of a Utah man who died Saturday learned that she’s pregnant with their third child.

Saturday afternoon in Santaquin, a man and a woman were run over by a pickup truck that rolled backward down a slope. The man died as a result, and the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man who died was 23-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, according to a GoFundMe organized by his sister-in-law. The injured woman was his mother, Sonia Rodriguez. Police said the family was working in the yard, loading rocks into the bed of the truck when Jonathan’s 5-year-old child climbed into the truck and pulled on the gear selector.

“[Jonathan and Sonia] tried to stop the vehicle from continuing to roll down the yard that sits on a slope,” the GoFundMe page read. “But unfortunately their efforts cost them to be crushed by the truck.”

Jonathan and his wife Daisy had two sons, ages 3 and 5 — but just hours after the deadly accident, the newly-widowed mother learned that another child was on the way.

“My sister was admitted to E.R. last night due to some complications. After running some tests, She was told she is currently pregnant,” wrote Sara Munoz, Daisy Rodriguez’s sister and the organizer of the fundraiser. “Jonathan’s last gift to sister and they didn’t even know it.”

Money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward helping the family with funeral and medical expenses. It can be found HERE.

“Jonathan was 23 years young with a full life of dreams and goals ahead of him,” the GoFundMe read. “Those that knew Jonathan know that he was a great husband and an amazing father to his two boys. He worked hard to provide his family the beautiful life they had.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.