Pennsylvania House battle hinges on Philadelphia suburbs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats are clinging to a one-seat Pennsylvania House majority but that could change when voters fill a suburban Philadelphia vacancy next week. At stake in the Delaware County special election is whether freshman Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro will have at least one chamber to aid his agenda going into the final month of budget negotiations. The result could also affect a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights. Democrat Heather Boyd and Republican Katie Ford are seeking a seat that became open when Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel resigned in March, a week after a lobbyist accused him by name of sexual harassment.

