UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested on suspicion of DUI following rollover crash

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his truck hit other vehicles and rolled over in Hollywood, California, on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing police, Ferguson’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck flipped onto its side after hitting at least two parked vehicles on Wilcox Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. local time.

Police said Ferguson initially refused to take a Breathalyzer test when he was taken into custody, the LA Times reported.

Neither Ferguson’s representatives nor the UFC responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Ferguson’s court date is set for June 1 in Los Angeles Municipal Court.

The 39-year-old UFC welterweight fighter is 26-8-0 and has lost five consecutive fights. His last fight was against Nate Diaz in UFC 279 in September.

He has held the interim UFC lightweight championship title once, and also jointly holds the record for the longest win streak in lightweight division history with 12 wins tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

