Dozens of parents, students speak before Virginia Beach school board on transgender policies

By Leondra Head and Julia Varnier

Click here for updates on this story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WTKR) — More than a hundred students and parents spoke before the Virginia Beach City Public Schools board Tuesday night about the state’s model policy regarding transgender students in Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Dozens of parents and students voiced their concerns and support for the state’s model policy impacting transgender genders.

Board member Jessica Owens introduced a resolution for Virginia Beach Schools to commit to eliminating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in school. It goes against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policy on transgender students in schools.

A couple of school board members made a motion to defer the conversation until the model policy is released by the state’s superintendent.

It’s important to note, the state’s model policy will not become final until the review is complete. A final version would then need to be approved by the state superintendent.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.