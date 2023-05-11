2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022. Twenty-five-year-old Marquise Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision after he pleaded pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury. Twenty-one-year-old Alexus Jackson-Milton was sentenced under a plea agreement to five years in prison and five years extended supervision for conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. Police have said the shootings stemmed from a long-standing dispute between two groups.

