2 victims, ages 11 and 18, shot while riding e-scooters near 23rd and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An 11-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot while riding e-scooters near 23rd and Burleigh.
It happened at 2:16 p.m. today.
Police say the two male victims were riding e-scooters while a suspect fired several shots at them.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspect(s).
If you have any information, please call Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360.
