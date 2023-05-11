Allen community gathers for special mass honoring those killed in outlet mall shooting

By OLIVIA LEACH

Click here for updates on this story

ALLEN, Texas (KTVT) — The St. Jude Catholic Church held a special mass for peace and healing Wednesday night following Saturday’s fatal shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

The mass was led by priests from across the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas, and began with a reading of the names of each of the eight victims. A candle was lit in honor of each life lost.

Community members of all faiths gathered to lean on each other and to begin the healing process.

“That’s all we can do at the moment. Pray for the family, pray for the people that died, pray for our nation in general that this evil will come to an end,” said Agnes Uzoma.

Some are still in disbelief that this happened so close to home.

“You never think it’s gonna happen here, but when it does, it makes a big impact on our entire community no matter what faith, what religion,” Carl Osburn said. “We need to show our support.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.