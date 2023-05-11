Arrest of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal, top court rules
By Sophia Saifi, CNN
Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was unlawful, overturning a lower court’s ruling on Tuesday that it was legal.
The court ordered that Khan be released, according to officials in Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
More details soon…
