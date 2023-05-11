Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:20 AM

Arrest of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal, top court rules

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was unlawful, overturning a lower court’s ruling on Tuesday that it was legal.

The court ordered that Khan be released, according to officials in Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

More details soon…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content