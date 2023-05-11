Coast Guard suspends search for downed aircraft with 3 onboard near San Clemente Island

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF

CALIFORNIA (KCAL) — The search for a downed aircraft, with three people near San Clemente Island that began Wednesday morning, was suspended Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m.Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego began searching for a downed aircraft with three people.

Search and rescue operations continued Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, one mile southwest of San Clemente Island, where a debris field was discovered. The Coast Guard believed the debris was from a Learjet that flew out of Delaware.

According to the Coast Guard, a crew from Air Station San Diego launched aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter for the search-and-rescue operation.

The aircraft is reportedly a Phoenix Air Learjet owned by Fireside Partners in Delaware, according to Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Levi Read.

Personnel from the Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the search, which was officially suspended Thursday around 9 a.m. The Coast Guard said 334 square miles in the debris field area were searched with negative results.

