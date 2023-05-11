Skip to Content
LIRR suspended to Long Island City after non-passenger train derails

By CBS NEW YORK TEAM

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — We have a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road customers this morning.

A non-passenger train partially derailed at 53rd and Warden Avenue.

Service is suspended into Long Island City, Queens and limited to 120th Avenue.

Crews are on the scene to investigate the cause.

No injuries have been reported.

