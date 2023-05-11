Miami-Dade school bus slammed into utility pole

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami-Dade County school bus was sent careening into a utility pole after an accident involving a Hyundai, according to police.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on SW 88th Street, about a block east of US 1.

The front passenger side of the bus slammed into the pole, knocking out power in the area. The bus sustained serious damage.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident, the driver was checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

