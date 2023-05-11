Nearly 90% of usable beach at Hanauma Bay could be underwater by 2030, according to UH study

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — A new five-year study conducted by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa reveals alarming predictions about the future of Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

The study evaluated the impacts of sea-level rise on the preserve. According to the study by UH’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB), approximately 88% of Hanauma Bay’s usable beach will be submerged by 2030.

Hanauma Bay is a must-see natural tourist destination in Hawaii, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year. The UH study highlights the vulnerability of the preserve, and other pristine locations in Hawaii, due to the effects of rising sea levels.

The research project aimed to assess the biological, physical, and social carrying capacities of Hanauma Bay. The team of scientists, utilizing models developed by the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s Sea Level Rise Laboratory and Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System, also considered the impact of visitors on the preserve to facilitate sustainable tourism planning.

Lead researcher Kuʻulei Rodgers from HIMB expressed her astonishment at the extent of the predicted sea-level impact on Hanauma Bay. She emphasized the significance of these findings in guiding management decisions and preparing for the future.

“The predictions of the extent that sea level will impact the usable area at Hanauma Bay was eye-opening,” Rodgers said. “It will assist management in preparation and to develop recommendations, other alternatives, and solutions.”

The projection shown in the study underscores the urgent need for action to protect Hanauma Bay. With 85% of visitors to the preserve being non-local, the findings also have implications for tourism in the region. Sustainable tourism practices and alternative strategies may be necessary to preserve the unique ecological features of Hanauma Bay, while ensuring tourists and local can continue to visit.

