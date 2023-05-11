Philadelphia police sergeant shows off Double Dutch moves at community event

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — This was the moment that had many South Philadelphia residents saying: “He’s invited to all the cookouts!”

Sgt. Kevin Woolner was stationed at the Double Dutch Meet Up event at the Wilson Rec Center over the weekend when he decided to show off his very impressive jump rope skills.

“I see this one girl and she was killing it, and I’m like there is no way I could do that, and this one girl was like ‘Hey-want to jump in?’ I’m like ‘Ok, let’s go let’s do it!'” he said. “I’m just like “Lord, please don’t let me fall. I’m still here to tell about it. So it turned out well!”

Sgt. Woolner of the 1st Police District managed to get about 17 turns before tapping out. He says he hasn’t jumped rope since he was a child.

Aside from showing of these hidden talents, he says the best part was showing residents a different side of people in uniform.

“Really enjoy the time get to know one another. And there are experiences that we officers have that will never be documented, never be on the news. The men and women of this department do a phenomenal job every single day,” he said.

