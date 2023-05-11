Police seek suspect after nearly $400K in fentanyl pills delivered to Racine address

By Web staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A suspicious package in Racine led police to the discovery of nearly $400,000 in fentanyl pills.

Police say on Tuesday, May 9, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, sheriff’s investigators, and members of the Milwaukee HIDTA group conducted surveillance on a suspicious package delivered to an address near Carlton Drive and Douglas Avenue. Officials suspected the package, shipped from Phoenix, Arizona, contained illegal narcotics.

Shortly after the package was delivered, police say 43-year-old Kevin Lynch arrived and took the package and drove off in a new model, Silver Dodge Durango with dealer logo plates.

Officials attempted to pull Lynch over but he eluded deputies by making an illegal U-turn, going through a front yard of a residence, and driving the wrong way on Douglas Avenue.

Police say Lynch threw the package out the window and the pursuit was terminated.

The package was recovered and inside was five pounds of suspected fentanyl pressed pills. The total number of pills was 20,531 with a total street value of approximately $369,558.

The following charges for Lynch are being forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams Recklessly Endangering Safety Fleeing and Eluding Multiple traffic violations Lynch is currently not in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Racine officials.

