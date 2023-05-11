Senate votes to limit critical habitat designation for imperiled species and drop bat’s protections

The U.S. Senate has voted to overturn two Biden administration policies intended to protect endangered species. Senators narrowly called for reinstating a rule adopted under former President Donald Trump that limited which lands and waters could be designated as places for imperiled animals and plants to receive federal protection. The Biden administration had rescinded that rule. Senators also voted Thursday to drop an endangered species listing for the northern long-eared bat. President Joe Biden has threatened to veto both measures, if the House passes them.

