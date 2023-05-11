Supreme Court rules against Puerto Rican journalists seeking records from financial oversight board

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against an organization of Puerto Rican journalists in its quest for documents from the financial oversight board created to deal with the island territory’s bankruptcy. The justices by an 8-1 vote have reversed an appellate ruling in favor of the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo, which has reported extensively on Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis and debt restructuring. In 2016, Congress passed a law that created the control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. The board contends it enjoys the same shield from federal lawsuits as the government of Puerto Rico. A federal appeals court ruled that the 2016 law eliminated the board’s immunity from lawsuits. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the decision reversing that ruling.

