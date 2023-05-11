Video shows dust devil tossing boat around in Derry

By Ross Ketschke

Click here for updates on this story

DERRY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A dust devil tore through a Derry dock and backyard Tuesday, tossing around a small boat and throwing debris everywhere.

The damage, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred during an otherwise calm day with sunny skies.

Meteorologist Matt Hoenig said dust devils are caused when ground temperatures rise, but the air just above stays cool. They look like small tornadoes and can cause gusts of 60-80 mph.

The homeowner said she had never seen anything like the damage caused by the dust devil.

“I could not believe it,” said homeowner Tammy Morin-Quintana. “Then, I looked on the camera and saw the paddleboard going up in the air and into the water, and I was just amazed that nothing and nobody got hurt.”

She said some of the new stonework in front of the home got knocked around by the debris.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.