Representatives from 25 Indian Ocean nations discuss security, economic growth and cooperation

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Representatives from 25 Indian Ocean nations are discussing regional economic growth, cooperation and security at the Indian Ocean Conference in Bangladesh as the Indo-Pacific grows in importance amid changes in the world order. Government officials and experts discussed the Russia-Ukraine war in several sessions, reflecting concerns about how countries in the region will align themselves in the new complex order stemming from the war. Experts say the region is growing in importance as it becomes a theater of geopolitics. The vast Indian Ocean is vital for global trade and energy resources, but also faces challenges such as piracy, terrorism and geopolitical tensions.

