5 dead, including 4 kids, in crash near 60th and W. Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A late-night collision near 60th and Fond du Lac left five people dead, including a 1-year-old child.

The crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, May 14, when a vehicle traveling south on N. 60th Street hit another vehicle traveling west on W. Fond du Lac.

Four occupants of the westward vehicle died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims — all from Milwaukee — as a 21-month-old girl, two 15-year-old girls, and a 17-year-old boy.

The driver — identified as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man — was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, was reportedly taken into custody.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the vehicle all five victims were in was traveling at about 80 mph at the time of the crash.

As the investigation continues, charges are pending a review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

