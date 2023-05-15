Finnish air force training jet crashes; pilots eject

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A jet-powered training aircraft has crashed in central Finland, the Finnish Air Force said, adding that the pilots ejected safely. The British-made single-engine Hawk aircraft crashed Monday south of Keuruu, which sits some 290 kilometers (180 miles) north of Helsinki. The air force said on Twitter that the pilots are undergoing health checks. Police said they and rescue services were at the scene. It is unclear what cause the plane to crash.

