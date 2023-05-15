Game warden investigating death of bald eagle

By Marcie Cipriani

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A bald eagle was found dead in a field in Mount Pleasant Township, Washington County, Friday afternoon.

State game wardens say someone reported finding the bird in the field at Waterdam Road near Miller Road.

“We’re going to use a local veterinarian to X-ray the bird, and that will give us more clues on what the cause of death could have been on this possible majestic bird that died,” said state game warden Sgt. Matt Kramer. “There is a nest in the area, and unfortunately, sometimes stuff like this happens, but we want to get to the bottom of it.”

“Birds do strike things in their environment, and where we are standing, there is a high-tension wire directly above us. The X-ray will hopefully point us in the right direction on this investigation,” Kramer said.

On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Operation Game Theft published photos of a white SUV in relation to the eagle’s death. “(W)ardens would like to speak to the operator of this vehicle to obtain additional information about the bald eagle,” a Facebook post from the group said.

Anyone with information on the bald eagle’s death is asked to call 833-PGC-HUNT. You can remain anonymous.

