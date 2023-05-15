Indianapolis officer pleads guilty to federal charge for kicking handcuffed man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge. Sgt. Eric Huxley pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The Indianapolis Star reports the charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release after prison. Huxley was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2022 for alleged use of excessive force during his arrest of Jermaine Vaughn. Body camera footage of Vaughn’s arrest shows shows Huxley thrusting his foot down onto Vaughn’s face as he was in handcuffs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.