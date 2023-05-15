Las Vegas nonprofit supporting students with the necessities they need to shine

By Tricia Kean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of our continuing coverage of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re honoring leaders in the AAPI community making a difference in the Las Vegas valley.

Tricia Kean tells us about a local nonprofit helping to empower students to be their very best.

“I’ll never forget this day I had holes in my shoes,” says May Kane.

BASIC NECESSITIES

She remembers her parents struggling to buy her basic necessities when she was in the third grade. “How am I going to go to recess? How am I going to go through my day without people seeing it? I was embarrassed. I couldn’t focus on anything,” says Kane.

It’s an issue she doesn’t feel any child should experience. Unfortunately, 15 percent of the Clark County population lives in poverty according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

To help those families struggling to meet a child’s basic necessities, Kane started Clothing Clark County.

“We purchase new shoes, clothes, backpacks, whatever it is students need to excel in their education,” says Kane.

The nonprofit currently works with six Title 1 schools in the valley, rewarding those students who reach target goals for MAP Testing.

“So individual goals and then classroom goals. When they reach it, they get rewarded with new shoes and clothes,” says Kane.

It’s a service gaining the attention of valley parents like Christina Madison.

“You know, our kids grow so quickly. So having to change clothes. I mean, I was just thinking about my son the other day needing to get him new shoes. And so just little things like this really just help life to be just a little bit easier,” Madison.

HELP EACH OTHER

As someone who grew up in Las Vegas and now raises her own kids here, Christina says it’s important for her to help an organization like Clothing Clark County.

“I think it’s just really important for us to, as a community, just all help each other out,” Madison.

Kane couldn’t agree more and says Clothing Clark County aims to support even more kids by expanding its services to new schools.

“We can show the students that there is support, there is care, because everyone wants to feel like people care. At any age,” says Kane.

Clothing Clark County holds special events to raise funds and help spread the word. This summer the organization is hosting its very first golf tournament and silent auction.

