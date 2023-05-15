Medical helicopter lands on I-93 in Andover after serious crash involving car, tractor-trailer

By WCVB Staff

ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Both sides of Interstate 93 were closed Sunday night in Andover after a serious crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash happened near the interchange with Interstate 495 when a car struck the back of the tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed, officials said.

The operator of the car, an 18-year-old man from Methuen, suffered life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter responded for the patient, and State Police closed I-93 in both directions when the helicopter landed on the highway.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital. His name has not been released.

